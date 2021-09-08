Mabuza: The more people who vaccinate, the better our economy performs

On Wednesday morning, Mabuza led the launch of a government campaign targeted at the sporting and creative industries in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza said that the country’s economy would perform better if more people were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials are hoping that those with influence in these sectors will help drive the message that vaccines could save lives.

Mabuza is under no illusion about the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Even though more industries are open under adjusted level three of the lockdown, many others such as events and mass sporting sectors remain restricted.

Mabuza has pleaded with those who qualify to get vaccinated so that the country can open more.

“We hope to unlock our country and hope that the creative industry and sporting sector return to some normality.”

Gauteng Premier David Makhura agreed: “Vaccines [to save lives] are in our hands.”

Those in the creative and sporting fraternities have also pleaded with the government to allow them to work at full capacity again.

