Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

The date will be proclaimed on 20 September after the voter's registration weekend, Minister Dlamini-Zuma said.