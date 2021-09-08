Government to provide clarity on upcoming elections

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will give a briefing on the latest legal developments around the polls.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are hoping to get some clarity on the looming municipal elections on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the Constitutional Court ordered the elections must be held between the 27 October and 1 November.

The ruling prompted the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to change its timetable.

When the IEC informed the public of its plans following the apex court order, it said it had held consultative meetings with Minister Dlamini-Zuma in line with a court order to inform her of the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September.

The order instructed the minister to announce the proclamation of the local government elections immediately after this process, which means this will be done on 20 September as the IEC already announced.

The commission said it had also approached the minister about the preferred date for the holding of elections within the timeframe provided by the apex court.

There has been an uproar among political parties who have contested the IEC interpretation of the court order, more so on the part where the commission said it would reopen candidates’ registrations.

The government has remained generally silent about the development as it cannot be seen to interfere with the business of an independent body, the IEC.

Dlamini-Zuma will likely maintain this line and only detail her plans to comply with the court order.

