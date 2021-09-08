Family convinced body found in Mbekweni is that of Siphokazi Booi

CAPE TOWN - The family of a missing woman from Paarl are convinced her body's been discovered near Mbekweni train station.

The body was burnt beyond recognition but her 30-year-old boyfriend was arrested after the discovery over the weekend.

A ward councillor on Tuesday said she immediately alerted the family because she knew 27-year-old Siphokazi Booi had been in an abusive relationship.

Mbekweni ward councillor Zukiswa Nomana was alerted about the body by residents. When she got to the scene, police informed her they could not identify the body.

Officers, however, could tell it was a woman, having spotted a bra on the body.

“One of the police said that the body was of a woman. So, I must help them to find the family,” she said.

A shocked Nomana said she immediately thought of Booi, a woman she knew was in an abusive relationship.

“Her family are my neighbours in the Eastern Cape and I asked them when last did they see Siphokazi, they said they last saw her on Thursday.”

After that, Nomana contacted a friend who'd claimed to have seen the deceased in an argument with the suspect.

"We called one of her friends and she said she last saw her on Saturday morning, adding that at that time, she was in an argument with that man."

Grieving family members said just last month they appealed to the 27-year-old to leave her partner. Angry residents have since destroyed the suspect's shack and torched his car.