'Don't write us off just because we don't have money': ANC ready for elections

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's cash strapped governing party will resort to tried and tested door-to-door campaigns to try and woo voters ahead of the local government elections.

The ANC's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte on Tuesday said they'd rely on volunteers and councillor candidates to reach out to communities across the country, but there would be no rallies because of COVID-19 regulations.

Duarte said the party would visit wards throughout the country, including those where it did not enjoy mass support.

Municipal polls are expected to be held between the 27 October and 1 November in accordance with the recent order of the Constitutional Court.

With just over 50 days to go before the local government elections, the ANC sits with a cash flow problem, frustrated staff and a broader terrain that gives the electorate more options.

And while the party views recent criticism of it and the IEC's politicking, Duarte said the ANC would not run a negative campaign.

“We never will. It's not who we are. We don't conduct witch-hunts against the leadership of other parties,” she said.

As the party scrambles to find solutions to long standing financial issues, which have adversely affected workers, it will look for alternative tools like cell phone marketing and social media to reach voters.

“We've also learned the value of this. Let’s wait and see, don't write us off just because we don't have money,” Duarte insisted.

The ANC was expected to hold a strategy workshop on Sunday.

