Deputy Health Minister Dhlomo confident govt making progress providing vaccines

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo is confident that government is making progress in the provision of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dhlomo was speaking at the launch of a campaign in Johannesburg on Wednesday aimed at driving the vaccination programme.

It's especially hoping to reach the country’s sporting and creative industries.

The last reporting cycle, more than 220,000 jabs were administered and Dhlomo was encouraged by the numbers.

“Our daily vaccination target is 250,000 minimum and Gauteng is contributing 75,000 already. But more work still needs to be done because our president has instructed to push numbers to at least 300,000 vaccinations a day. We are appeal to our members in the public to use their influence to encourage their supporters, their followers to vaccinate themselves.”

