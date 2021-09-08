DA North West: Maape brings nothing new to the province

Bushy Maape was elected premier on Tuesday, weeks after the African National Congress (ANC) had named him as its preferred candidate to take over from Job Mokgoro.

JOHANNESBURG - The official opposition in the North West said newly elected premier Bushy Maape brought nothing new to the province.



Maape was up against the Democratic Alliance’s Winston Rabotapi – who was his only opponent.

The DA said it had noted Maape’ appointment with some scepticism.

The party’s Freddy Sonakile said as advisor to Mokgoro, Maape contributed to the undesirable state of the province.

“Maape’s appointment confirms that the ANC has no confidence in the current cohort of MPLs and therefore, a candidate was sourced from the streets and sworn in by hook or crook.”

The DA aid it nominated Rabotapi as Maape’s only opponent because it could not let its voters down.

Provision of proper basic services remains one of the biggest problems in the North West.

The province was placed under administration by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 and there are ongoing concerns that there isn’t much improvement.

