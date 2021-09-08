DA: IEC's interpretation of ConCourt order flawed, should be declared unlawful

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is challenging the IEC’s decision to reopen the candidate nomination lists.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) maintains that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s interpretation of last week’s Constitutional Court order is flawed and should be declared invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional.

The main opposition is challenging the IEC’s decision to reopen the candidate nomination lists.

This allows the African National Congress (ANC) to fix its bungles which resulted in the governing party failing to register councillor candidates for at least 93 municipalities.

The DA wants direct access for the matter to be heard urgently and a cost order to be included.

An affidavit by Werner Horn, who represents the DA in the National Party Liaison Committee, questions how the IEC reached a decision to open up the candidate nomination lists.



In it, Horn complains of the commissions' behaviour, saying that when it addressed political parties on the way forward, it left no room for debate.

The DA insists that the IEC misinterpreted the Constitutional Court order and is using it to justify an unlawful move.

In the legal papers, the party also said that the Constitutional Court dismissed the reopening of the nomination lists, as it was an option brought forward by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

South Africa has just over 50 days left before the elections.

The ANC has indicated that it will oppose this bid.

