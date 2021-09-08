DA approaches ConCourt to stop IEC from reopening candidate registrations

It approached the apex court on an urgent basis seeking to have the decision announced by the IEC this week declared invalid and unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has approached the Constitutional Court to block the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) from going ahead with the opening of the candidate registration ahead of the upcoming local government elections

It approached the apex court on an urgent basis seeking to have the decision announced by the IEC this week declared invalid and unconstitutional.

The DA is one of several parties claiming this development seeks to assist the African National Congress (ANC), which failed to register candidates to contest in 93 municipalities; opening the registration process allows for it to fix this error.

The ConCourt last week ordered the IEC to push on with the elections and to hold a voters registration weekend – some have argued this development automatically shifts the election timetable and allows for errors and amendments of lists to take place.

On Tuesday, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte indicated that the party would oppose the bid.

“Whatever legal action is taken that is unproductive and that is negative for the country and the democracy of our country, we will oppose.”

