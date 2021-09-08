CT launches campaign to entice visitors to affordable local attractions City of Cape Town Mayco member James Vos launched a pocket-friendly campaign aimed at highlighting affordable attractions for locals. Coronavirus

Local tourism CAPE TOWN - Cape Town is hoping to uplift its tourism industry with special initiatives aimed at the city's residents. On Wednesday, Mayco member James Vos launched a pocket-friendly campaign aimed at highlighting affordable attractions for locals. #CapeTownTourism @lovecapetown Cape Town Tourism says its ready for the summer season.



Mayco member @VosJames launched a pocket-friendly campaign today aimed at highlighting affordable attractions for locals.KP pic.twitter.com/zqKu5ptzFU EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2021

It's a sunny day in Cape Town and a hand full of tourists are already at various attractions, hard hit by the pandemic.

Kirstenbosch Gardens' Events and Tourism manager Sarah Struys said that not only were numbers lower, but some activities were also off-limits.

“We sometimes couldn’t allow picnics in the garden and picnics are always a popular thing. There have been times when we could only allow walks and we didn’t have international visitors.”

Hendrik Louw from World of Birds said that the bird and monkey sanctuary was accustomed to up to 100,000 visitors a year, but since the pandemic hit last year, it was down 40%.

“COVID locked us down for five months with no income; we had a sponsor from Switzerland. After that, we received a bequest last year in September, which is currently carrying us but it is not going to carry us forever.”

These attractions and other destinations are hoping that faster vaccination will lead to more tourists.

