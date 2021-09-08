Christiana Hospital in North West evacuates patients after fire

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire, and the authorities are still waiting for the building to cool down before they can comb the area for evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - While the authorities investigate a fire that ripped through the popular Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the North West, it's now emerged that the Christiana Hospital - also in that province - was on fire.

Officials said the entire hospital, which is located near Bloemhof, is affected.

Patients have now been evacuated and arrangements are being made to transfer them to nearby facilities.

There've been no reports of deaths or injury so far.

This development comes on the back of Wednesday morning's blaze at Mmabatho Palms in Mahikeng.

It’s not yet clear what caused that fire and the authorities are still waiting for the building to cool down before they can comb the area for evidence.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said: “They are the only ones that can assess the building. At this stage, the cause of the fire is still unknown.”