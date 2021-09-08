Child's body retrieved from Evaton sewerage system identified as Khomanani Mawa

Mawa fell into the uncovered manhole on Sunday afternoon a few kilometres away in Orange Farm while playing with friends.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been confirmed that the body of a young boy retrieved on Wednesday afternoon from flowing sewage in Evaton is that of six-year-old Khomanani Mawa, who fell into a manhole.

His family believes that it was no accident and that he was pushed into the chamber.

Specialist teams were brought in to look for the grade R pupil, dismantling several other manholes in their quest to access the underground system.

Emfuleni Mayor Gift Moerane was on the scene: "We really want to say thank God, the mission is concluded. We have achieved the purpose of this mission, which was to discover the body. The body was found here where we initially started to dig, which means that our team was sure in terms of the network that if the body moved from Orange Farm, it should be here at this spot."

The issues of open manholes and general maintenance of infrastructure has been raised for years in the area and residents have appealed to government to do more.

