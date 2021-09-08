Caledon set to be home of world's longest zipline

Installation of the K3 will commence this month, which also marks Tourism Month, and is expected to be operational in the 2021/22 summer season.

CAPE TOWN - The Overberg community of Caledon is set to become home to the longest zipline in the world.

The zipline - which will be called "K3" - will exceed three kilometers in length and an estimated 500 meters from the ground at its highest point as part of phase 1.

Once phase 1 of the project has been opened successfully, the development team will start the planning for a zipline of a record-breaking five kilometers on the same property.

Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier on Tuesday attended the sod-turning of the project.

"We are excited about the launch of the K3, which will be yet another world-class and unique tourism experience in the Western Cape, attracting both domestic and international visitors to the beautiful Overberg region."

