Bored? Visit these 21 WC nature reserves for free during Tourism Month

From next week, CapeNature will again provide free access to 21 of its nature reserves.

CAPE TOWN - If you're looking for a day out, then why not explore some of the Western Cape's most beautiful landscapes, natural spaces and unique culture.

This is in celebration of Tourism Week and Heritage Month.

Environmental Affairs spokesperson James Brent Styan explains: "It's giving the public a chance to visit some of our most beautiful areas for free. People can go for picnics, they can go hiking, they can go mountain biking or birdwatching or they can go to some of the most historical cultural sites in the Western Cape. We are delighted to offer this opportunity."

The 21 reserves that people can visit for free from 13 to 20 September are:

West Coast: Groot Winterhoek, Bird Island, Cederberg, Matjiesrivier, Rocherpan.

Winelands: Limietberg, Hottentots Holland, Assegaaibosch (picnic only).

Overberg: Kogelberg, De Mond, De Hoop, Marloth, Grootvadersbosch, Walker Bay.

Garden Route: Robberg, Keurbooms River, Goukamma, Geelkrans.

Karoo: Swartberg, Gamkaberg, Anysberg.

