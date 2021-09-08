ANC calls for action against those who fired guns at Maphatsoe funeral

Members of the now-defunct MKMVA were seen and heard firing off guns in honour of Kebby Maphatsoe, who died of heart failure last week. An old age home resident was hit by a stray bullet fired from the funeral.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called for firm and decisive action against those who fired guns in the air at former president of the MKMVA Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral.

On Tuesday, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said the act was not only criminal but that it was also not a mark of respect.

Members of the now-defunct MKMVA were seen and heard firing off guns in honour of Maphatsoe, who died of heart failure last week.

ALSO READ:

- Attempted murder case opened after elderly woman wounded at Maphatsoe funeral

The ANC has welcomed police action against those responsible after authorities confirmed that they had opened cases against mourners who attended Maphatsoe’s funeral.

An old age home resident was hit by a stray bullet fired from the funeral.

Duarte said those responsible should be arrested.

"To shoot a gun into the air and you don't know where that bullet is going to land and history is pockmarked with the deaths of people who have been killed because of a stray bullet and whoever does that should be judged criminally."

WATCH: ANC condemns firearms discharged at Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.