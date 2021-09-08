Alleged unrest instigator Khanyile says racism will not be tolerated

After being granted R5,000 bail on Tuesday, Bonginkosi Khanyile used the opportunity to warn white and Indian people specifically, saying racism would not be tolerated.

DURBAN - Strict bail conditions have been attached to alleged violence instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile, who has been freed by the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

A staunch supporter of former President Jacob Zuma, Khanyile was charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act linked to the July unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

He spent almost three weeks in police custody until he was granted R5,000 bail on Tuesday

As expected, Khanyile was not short of supporters when his bail decision was announced to the Durban Magistrates Court.

Seemingly encouraged by this, the 31-year-old took the time to share his thoughts on Zuma being granted medical parole.

Having reviewed arguments from both the State and the defense, Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo released Khanyile on R5,000 bail.

"The conditions attached thereto are that once bail has been paid, the applicant may be released, but must attend this matter until it is finalised," the magistrate said.

The fees must fall activists will have to report to a police station twice a week, and he’s been ordered to suspend his social media accounts.

The case will be heard again on 23 September.

