Alexandra pupil accused of stabbing another back in the dock

It's alleged the teens had a fight and the suspect stabbed his fellow pupil with a sharp object during break time.

JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra teenager who was arrested for stabbing another schoolboy to death is due to appear in court again on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old grade 8 pupil was handed over to police by his parents last week after the stabbing happened on school grounds.

His case will be heard by the Children's Court and proceedings will be heard in-camera because he is a minor.

