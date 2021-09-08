4 people recovering in hospital after Villiersdorp deadly crash

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said preliminary reports suggested that the SUV, in overtaking another vehicle, collided with the truck that was transporting 57 farmworkers.

CAPE TOWN - Four farm workers are recovering in hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash in Villiersdorp.

Five other people were killed in the collision involving a truck and an SUV on the R321 between Villiersdorp and Grabouw on Tuesday.

"The truck driver tried to avoid the head-on collision and drove off the road into a ditch. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Mitchell said the crash happened after the province recorded 21 road deaths in the last week, including 13 pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture was also providing support to the injured and the bereaved.

