'We are broken': Orange Farm boy who fell into manhole yet to be found

Teams from Joburg Water and others have spent hours trying to access underground utility system in the hopes of finding six-year-old Khomanani Mawa.

JOHANNESBURG - It's a long and agonising wait for the family of a six-year-old boy who's believed to have fallen into an open manhole in Orange Farm.

The tragic incident happened on Sunday while the child was playing with friends.

The manhole is just a few metres from his home and his loved ones are trying to piece together what happened.

His friends said he fell in at around 5 pm On Sunday.

WATCH: 'All I want is my baby’s body so we can bury him' - Search continues for boy who fell into manhole

Specialist teams have already used cameras via the access point to inspect what is happening below the chamber, but they've come across some obstacles, including two rocks that were blocking line, as well as sewerage.

This has made the Mawa family even more worried.

His father Suprise Makhinsi said: “I am not well at the moment, my son disappeared, and all we can do is to wait. We are broken.”

Neighbours have been supporting the family as this mission continues

