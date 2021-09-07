US Open quarterfinals: Women’s preview Emma Raducanu (18) from the United Kingdom, who made a name for herself at Wimbledon recently, ousted USA’s Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1. US Open

Karolina Pliskova

Elina Svitolina

Belinda Bencic

Maria Sakkari

Barbora Krejcikova

Aryna Sabalenka

Emma Raducanu

Leylah Fernandez CAPE TOWN - The second week at Flushing Meadows produced some huge upsets in the women’s draw, making way for some exciting young talent in the upcoming quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open. Let’s look at the quarterfinals of the women’s draw: Emma Raducanu (18) from the United Kingdom, who made a name for herself at Wimbledon recently, ousted USA’s Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1. Rogers was the player who dumped number one seed Ashleigh Barty out of the competition and was probably the favourite heading into the match, but Raducanu was not to be stopped. She’s in fine form, winning 11 straight games to book her spot in the quarterfinals. The quarters are on pic.twitter.com/PbaDvj20P3 US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2021

The teenager will now play 11th seed Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist. Bencic defeated 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 7-6, 6-3 in her last match.

Another teenager by the name of Leylah Fernandez, who stunned Noami Osaka in the third round and then went on to beat former number one Angelique Kerber in three sets on Sunday evening, will face the in-form Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina recently won the bronze medal at the Olympics and is on a nine-game winning streak, dropping just one set in that time.

Fourth seed and Wimbledon finalist Karoline Pliskova is back in the last eight having made light work of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 7-5, 6-4. She will now come up against rising Greek star Maria Sakkari who came from a set down to beat Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 in a match lasting almost three and a half hours.

And last but not least, Barbora Krejcikova who was helped from the court by two stewards following her victory over Garbine Muguruza, will face 2nd seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka, who dismissed her doubles partner Elise Mertens in the Round of 16, will feature in her second Grand Slam quarterfinal, having most recently reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.