Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa in ODI decider

South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj, have come in unchanged from their 67-run win in the rain-hit second ODI that levelled the series at 1-1.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the third and deciding one-day international on Tuesday.

The hosts have made three changes from their previous loss on Saturday. Debutant spinner Maheesh Theekshana and all-rounder Kamindu Mendis made the team as well as wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal -- playing his 150th ODI.

"Our bowling wasn't spot-on in the last game. We need to bowl and field well today," said Shanaka.

"Here in the subcontinent, it is very hot, so need to conserve our energies throughout the game -- more so when we are bowling first," said Maharaj.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

