Search continues for 4 young men killed, thrown in a river in Driftsands

Their bodies were apparently dumped in a river in the Driftsands area over the weekend after they were attacked by a mob.

CAPE TOWN - The search for four young men who were killed in a mob attack continues on Tuesday.

Their bodies were apparently dumped in a river in the Driftsands area over the weekend.

Local councillor Thembisile Batembu said the victims' relatives were called to the area by residents who had seen the young men being attacked by a mob after accusing them of stealing.

But by the time the families responded, it was too late. The victims' bodies were apparently thrown into a river running through the COVID-19 Informal Settlement.

Batembu said the four youths were all from Extension 6 and their relatives found it puzzling that they were in the informal settlement to begin with.

“They are not happy because they did not find the bodies of their children, they will be happy if they find the bodies,” he said.