Search continues for 4 victims of alleged Mfuleni mob justice attack

Covid-19 informal settlement CAPE TOWN - The search continues for four alleged victims of mob justice in Mfuleni. It's understood that the young men, aged between 15 and 23, were killed on Saturday and their bodies were thrown into a river running through an informal settlement named COVID-19. Tuesday marks the third day of the search and there's been so sign of the bodies. #sapsWC Mfuleni police probe identities of 2 unknown bodies as search for four missing young men continues. The divers resumed their search on Monday morning, searching a seven kilometre area along the river. The search will continue again on Tuesday. TMhttps://t.co/JnAM7CVQN7 pic.twitter.com/XhvIBsTJoE SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 6, 2021

A mother of one of the alleged mob justice victims sits on a tyre next to the river staring at the water.

That's exactly where residents saw a mob dump the bodies of the four accused of stealing.

Several other community members have also gathered at the scene.

Refusing to speak to the media, the woman stares blankly ahead.

Her daughter tries to speak, but she becomes overwhelmed.

It's excruciating not knowing where the body of their loved one is.

Two of the victims are brothers.

Police have discovered two bodies in the river but they were not linked to the vigilante attack and have not yet been identified.

