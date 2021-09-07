SA's economy grew by 1.2% in second quarter of 2021

Despite four consecutive quarters of growth, the economy is 1,4% smaller than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics SA revealed on Tuesday the country’s economy increased by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 – a fourth consecutive positive quarterly growth.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the latest gross domestic product (GDP) data in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

The increase followed a revised 1% rise during the first quarter of this year. Six industries recorded positive growth between the first and second quarter.

The largest contributors to the positive growth in GDP were transport, personal services, and trade industries. Transport recorded a notable growth of 6.9%.

Exports of goods and services increased by 4%, which was largely influenced by increased trade in mineral products and other precious metals.

Despite four consecutive quarters of growth, the economy is 1,4% smaller than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.