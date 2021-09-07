Pastor, wife and hitman to be sentenced for murder of George woman

Hlompho Mohapi's body was found by a fisherman near Herolds Bay, in the Western Cape, in July 2018.

CAPE TOWN - A pastor, his wife and a hitman will be sentenced later this year after they were convicted of the kidnapping, robbery and murder of a George woman.

She was murdered shortly after funeral and life policies worth R3 million were taken out in her name.

Mohapi was lured to George Airport under false pretenses of a job interview.

The woman's boyfriend and brother accompanied her to a spot at a bridge where hitchhikers are often picked up.

She then got into a car driven by the pastor while the hitman was seated at the back. Several hours later, her body was found, and she had been stabbed to death.

The God’s Work International Ministries pastor and his wife took out life insurance policies on behalf of church members while their accomplice planned the murders.

Mohapi was among their unsuspecting victims. At least one of the trio's victims survived several attempts on her life including a shooting.

Other cases linked to the three were reported in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

