Paarl man charged with murder after girlfriend's body found near train tracks

The discovery was made over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend after a body was found burnt near train tracks in Mbekweni in Paarl.

Siphokazi Booi's (27) family and community leaders said that even though the body was burnt beyond recognition, they believed that it was her.

Neighbours and relatives have been visiting Booi's family home in Mbekweni to pay their respects.

Along a neighbouring street, some residents stood at a vacant plot where the woman's boyfriend's shack once stood.

The dwelling was completely destroyed following the 30-year-old man's arrest.

His car was also torched and stood in the road opposite the plot where his home once stood.

Across the street is the Mbekweni train station.

That's where a body, presumably that of Booi, was found burned over the weekend.