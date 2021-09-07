Paarl man charged with murder after girlfriend's body found near train tracks
The discovery was made over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend after a body was found burnt near train tracks in Mbekweni in Paarl.
Siphokazi Booi's (27) family and community leaders said that even though the body was burnt beyond recognition, they believed that it was her.
Neighbours and relatives have been visiting Booi's family home in Mbekweni to pay their respects.
Along a neighbouring street, some residents stood at a vacant plot where the woman's boyfriend's shack once stood.
The dwelling was completely destroyed following the 30-year-old man's arrest.
His car was also torched and stood in the road opposite the plot where his home once stood.
Across the street is the Mbekweni train station.
That's where a body, presumably that of Booi, was found burned over the weekend.
#SiphokaziBooi At the Mbekweni train station is where the body of a woman was found burning over the weekend. SF pic.twitter.com/d5s9Y5he23EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2021
The scene has been cleared and all that remains is a black, burnt spot, surrounded by rubble next to the train tracks.
Zukiswa Mohono said that her niece lived with two relatives and was last seen on Friday.
She claimed that the deceased was in an abusive relationship and just last month, the family urged her to leave her partner.
“The relationship was abusive and why she didn’t get out, we don’t know. We begged her not to get back with the guy.”
The suspect is due in court on Wednesday.
