Opposition parties head to court to block IEC from reopening candidate list

Some opposition parties have even accused it of aiding the African National Congress so that it can make up for its failure to register candidates for nearly 100 wards.

JOHANNESBURG - Several opposition parties are going to court to try stop the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s decision to reopen the candidate registration process ahead of the local government elections.



The move, which was announced by the IEC on Monday, follows a Constitutional Court judgment for the municipal elections to go ahead between the 27 October and 1 November.

The apex court also ordered that voters registration must take place, this has now been scheduled for 18 and 19 September.

But opposition parties have largely rejected the development and have questioned the commission’s credibility.

With just seven weeks to go before the country votes in the local government elections, South Africa is facing an obstacle course mainly made up of political challenges.

First the IEC and government must create a safe environment for free and fair elections to take place in the middle of a pandemic.

Then comes the opposition parties, who pose multiple threats and several - including the EFF, DA and IFP - said they'd challenge the IEC.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has accused the commission of behaving recklessly.

“They’ve spent the better part of this year not on preparations, but on trying to delay the elections and that was what the governing party wanted. It’s also what one or two of the opposition parties wanted but certainly not what the law says.”

Meanwhile, the IFP - which has also rejected the commission’s interpretation of the apex court ruling - said it wanted to explore other legal avenues to block the reopening of the candidate list.

