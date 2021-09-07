Officials probing claims missing Khumanani Mawa (6) was pushed into manhole

This information was disclosed by the city’s mayoral committee member for infrastructure, Gift Moerane, who visited the area on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials are now investigating claims that the six-year-old boy who fell into an open manhole in southern Joburg was actually pushed.

This information was disclosed by the city’s mayoral committee member for infrastructure, Gift Moerane, who visited the area on Tuesday.

Moerane said that he’d been given more information on the disappearance of Khumanani Mawa, who was last seen on Sunday afternoon while playing with friends.

From Orange Farm to Evaton, the search for little Khumanani continues and might stretch even further.

And while this is happening, new details have come to light.

Initially believed to have been an accident, it now appears that was not so, as Joburg Infrastructure MMC Moerane explains: "The kids were playing on Sunday around 5pm and one pushed the missing kid into the manhole."

Technicians, who have had to battle some obstacles in the drainage system, are using heavy-duty machinery in their underground search.

It's been almost two full days since Mawa’s disappearance, but his family is keeping their hopes alive.

