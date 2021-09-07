Negative narrative around Zuma will always persist in SA - ANC

The Department of Correctional Services announced at the weekend that the former leader would be released early from his 15-month jail sentence for contempt.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that a negative narrative around former President Jacob Zuma would always persist in South Africa.

Its deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte said that they were happy that Zuma, who was still in hospital, would be getting the treatment he needed.

The Department of Correctional Services announced at the weekend that the former leader would be released early from his 15-month jail sentence for contempt.

But he will complete his sentence in what officials called the system of community corrections.

While Duarte admitted that the medical parole granted to one-time Zuma ally, Shabir Shaik – who was said to be terminally ill - a decade ago, might have been wrong, she said that there was no reason to believe the former president’s matter was the same.

"All that I'm saying is that the world is much bigger than just one perspective, even mine. If there is a mistake, then we will be wrong. If we see Comrade Zuma going to play golf, for instance, then of course, you are right and I am wrong."

