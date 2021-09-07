MPs divided on completion of land expropriation amendment

On Friday, the ad hoc committee tasked with amending legislation that will see land expropriation without compensation embedded in the Constitution adopted its report.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the adoption of land expropriation without compensation legislation couldn't be delayed to December because of the local government elections.

The elections must be held by early November, meaning Parliament has to delay the passing of key legislation aimed at speeding up and reform.

The National Assembly programming committee on Monday discussed the implications of the polls on Parliament’s work.

But it might be a while before the National Assembly passes it into law.

EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini said Parliament couldn't afford to set back the process.

“It is another month of a delay for people to know where they are standing. Are we going to expropriate land without compensation or not? And it is a very urgent issue that our communities out there, don't know where they're standing, and they need the land back.”

But African National Congress deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said the national legislature couldn't rush the issue.

“We know and understand the sensitivity of the land issue, so we don't want to rush it,” Dlakude said.

The delay means it’s likely the law won't be finalised before the end of the year.

