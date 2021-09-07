FS man handed life in prison for raping four-year-old child

She had been playing with other children in the street when Thabo Mokoale sent her to the shop and when she returned, he locked the door to his bedroom and raped her.

JOHANNESBURG - A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to life behind bars in the Botshabelo Regional Court, in the Free State, for raping a four-year-old girl.

Thabo Mokoale attacked his young neighbour in September last year.

She had been playing with other children in the street when Mokoale sent her to the shop.

When she returned, he locked the door to his bedroom and raped her.

The court heard how the little girl’s family searched for her throughout the night, unaware that she had been kidnapped just next door.

He let her go the next morning and she told her parents what happened.

The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the life sentenced handed down on the criminal.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.