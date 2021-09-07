Man caught in KZN on suspicion he killed girlfriend in Soweto

Officers handcuffed the 22-year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday after the victim's body was discovered in a locked flat in Jabulani last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a man linked to the murder of his girlfriend in Soweto.

Police broke the door open and found the woman's body with a stab wound on her upper body.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “Investigation led the police to KwaZulu-Natal where the suspect was found in hospital with suspicion that he poisoned himself. The suspect was placed under police guard and will be charged with murder as soon as he recovers.”

