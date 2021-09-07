Mahlangu was arrogant towards families of Life Esidimeni victims - Buthelezi

Former nursing manager at Life Esidimeni Zanele Buthelezi said family members had been to visit some of the NGOs that were earmarked to receive patients and they weren't happy with the ill-equipped and illegal set up.

JOHANNESBURG - The former nursing manager at Life Esidimeni said former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was arrogant and unable to answer the many questions posed by families ahead of the chaotic and illegal transfer of their loved ones.

Zanele Buthelezi was testifying on Monday at the inquest into the disastrous project in 2016 that resulted in the deaths of at least 144 psychiatric patients who were starved and neglected.

She said family members had been to visit some of the NGOs that were earmarked to receive patients and they weren't happy with the ill-equipped and illegal set up.

She said they met with the former MEC hoping to get clarity.

"Firstly, she was harsh when responding to the families, secondly, her facial expression was that of undermining. And thirdly, she was dismissing the questions and she was choosing who to point, she’ll actually say, 'not you,'" Buthelezi recounted.

