Job creation, service delivery the focus areas for new NW Premier Bushy Maape

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Maape received a majority win at the provincial legislature in Mahikeng on Tuesday, with 21 of the 26 votes cast going in his favour.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected North West Premier Bushy Maape has outlined his focus areas as he takes over from his embattled predecessor, Job Mokgoro.

He was up against the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Winston Rabotapi as the only two nominations for the position.

The new premier has listed, among others, job creation, service delivery and the fight against COVID-19 as his government’s priority.

"Together we'll form a strong battalion against corruption. We continue to join hands with others to fight against COVID-19. Together we will move this province forward," Maape said.

