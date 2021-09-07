Joao Rodrigues, apartheid-era cop charged with Ahmed Timol's death, passes away

Rodrigues' lawyer, Ben Minnaar, said that he passed away at around midnight at his home due to ill health.

CAPE TOWN - Former apartheid police officer, Joao Rodrigues, has died.

He was charged for the death of anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Timol.

ALSO READ: Joao Rodrigues heads to SCA to stave off prosecution in Ahmed Timol murder case

Rodrigues' lawyer, Ben Minnaar, said that he passed away at around midnight at his home due to ill health.

His death was not COVID-19 related.

"He, unfortunately, passed away in the early hours of this morning. He wasn't well for the last couple of months, he spent some time in hospital as well and he was at home at the time, recovering, and unfortunately, he took a turn for the worst and he passed on last night," Minnaar said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.