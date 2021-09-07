In search for 4 mob justice victims, CT police find 2 unidentified bodies

The two corpses are not linked to the attack over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Unidentified bodies have been discovered during a search for four alleged victims of mob justice in Mfuleni.

It's understood the four vigilante victims were accused of stealing and their bodies were thrown into a river running through an informal settlement known as COVID-19 on Saturday.

The four apparent mob justice victims, two of them brothers, were between the ages of 15 and 23.