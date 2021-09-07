Health Dept arranged transport for 10 patients to NGO, Esidimeni inquest told

Zanele Buthelezi has testified at the inquest into the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients who were moved to NGOs.

JOHANNESBURG - The cross-examination of Life Esidimeni’s former nursing manager at the Waverly Centre continued in a virtual sitting of the High Court of Pretoria on Tuesday.

Zanele Buthelezi has testified at the inquest into the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients who were moved to NGOs.

She was questioned by the lawyer representing Ubuhlebenkosi on the condition of 10 patients who had been transferred to the NGO.

Buthelezi said that the patients who had been kept in a holding room were not directly transferred from the Waverly Centre.

“The Department of Health was the one that arranged the EMS to transport the patients to Randfontein,” she said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.