Five people killed in Villiersdorp collision

CAPE TOWN - Five people have died in a collision near Villiersdorp after a truck collided into another vehicle earlier on Tuesday morning.

The Western Cape Department of Transport said it appeared an SUV was overtaking another vehicle when it collided with the truck.

The department’s Jandre Bakker said: “People died in the heavy motor vehicle and three died in the SUV. We urge motorists to only overtake when it is legal and absolutely safe to do so.”

