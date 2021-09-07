Emfuleni mayor joins search for missing Orange Farm boy

Khomanani Mawa plunged into an open manhole and disappeared just a few meters from his home.

JOHANNESBURG - Emfuleni Mayor Gift Moerane said while it would be a mammoth task to find a six-year-old who went missing on Sunday in Orange Farm, he was hopeful that progress would be made on Tuesday.

Khomanani Mawa plunged into an open manhole and disappeared just a few meters from his home. It’s understood he was playing with friends when he went missing.

The search for the missing six-year-old boy has now been expanded to Everton.

Special teams have been deployed and they were using specialised machinery in an effort to locate Mawa with Mayor Moerane also joining the search.

He said it was a difficult operation: “It’s about five main holes that we need to break now, we need to break those five main holes to make sure that there should be one main hole.”

Details surrounding the boy’s disappearance were still sketchy, and his family said they won't be thrown into speculating about what happened.

