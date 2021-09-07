Elderly woman details being shot in leg, allegedly by Maphatsoe mourners

Margaret Holloway's family laid a complaint at the police station and investigators are now probing an attempted murder case.

JOHANNESBURG - An elderly woman has now given the police more details from her hospital bed about how she was hit by a bullet in the leg allegedly fired by mourners attending Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral over the weekend.

It’s alleged that mourners fired live ammunition into the air at the disbanded MKMVA president's funeral at Westpark Cemetery on Sunday and hit Holloway in the leg outside her home at the Eeufees Old Age Home.

She's now recovering at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

The police's Vish Naidoo said that they were still investigating who could be held accountable: “We will be informed by the revelations of the investigations as to who will be held to account for whatever had happened during the course of the funeral.”

