DTIC launches association to bolster water and power meter sectors

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has established the South African Metering Industry Association to assist local manufacturers in the electricity and water metering sectors.

The department said the association would boost job creation and strengthen the compliance and participation of the metering sector in the South African economy.

Chairperson of the South African Metering Industry Association Edwin Sibiya said: “This is an opportunity for the metering industry to collaborate and deal with challenges that have been facing the industry for decades. This association is a great platform to further strengthen compliance adherence by local manufacturers through engagement with our country’s regulatory bodies.”

The designation of residential water meters was approved at 40% local content threshold and 50% to 70% for residential electricity prepayment, post-paid and smart meters.

In establishing the association, the department said it aimed to prioritise the implementation of the local content threshold amongst municipalities and other public entities.

It also hopes the association will be able to solve issues such as imported meters undercutting locally manufactured meters and the high amount of faulty, non-compliant meters causing faulty utility readings for consumers, which result in non-payment to municipalities.

