De Lille: Development of SA’s first post-apartheid smart city in research phase

CAPE TOWN - The development of the first new city post-apartheid is still in the research phase.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said that the project, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, would enhance the quality of life for urban residents.

De Lille was giving a ministerial briefing in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

De Lille has briefed members of the NCOP about developments in the country’s infrastructure recovery plan.

She was questioned about the new post-apartheid smart cities announced by Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address last year.

De Lille said that these were still being conceptualised: "We will do research on international best practices on the build of new cities and new towns. We are in contact with the London School of Economics."

She said that the new smart city near Lanseria was being led by the Gauteng provincial government as well as local municipalities.

