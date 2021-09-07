DA lays criminal complaint against ANC top 6 over staff UIF contributions

The DA’s shadow minister for employment and labour, Michael Cardo, said that the ANC could not be allowed to put their employees' rightful benefits at risk because of the organisation’s inability to manage its own finances.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday laid a criminal complaint against the African National Congress (ANC)’s top 6 over the ruling party’s alleged failure to pay UIF contributions for employees.

It comes a day after frustrated ANC employees staged pickets in all nine provinces against what they called unfair labour practice by the party.

READ:

- ANC staff salaries for July & August 'delayed' yet again

- Picketing ANC staff demand resolution to salary payment issues

- ANC insists it is not broke as staff salaries delayed again

According to disgruntled staff, the past three years have been marked by irregular salary payments, the failure to pay provident fund and UIF contributions and the unilateral cancellation of medical aid.

The DA’s shadow minister for employment and labour, Michael Cardo, said that the ANC could not be allowed to put their employees' rightful benefits at risk because of the organisation’s inability to manage its own finances.

"This follows a claim by disgruntled staffers at Luthuli House that since 2018, the ANC has been deducting UIF contributions from workers but not paying them over to the government. If true, this would constitute a criminal offence in terms of the Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act of 2002 and the Tax Administration Act of 2011."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.