DA calls for approval of DNA bill to be fast-tracked

The DNA Amendment Bill would force the South African Police Service and correctional services to take DNA samples from all inmates guilty of serious crimes and add them to a database before they are released.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday said if the delays around the DNA bill were fixed, they could address issues around reoffenders.

The DNA Amendment Bill would force the South African Police Service and correctional services to take DNA samples from all inmates guilty of serious crimes and add them to a database before they are released.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield said a temporary version of the bill was signed into law in 2014.

But it lapsed in 2017 and the permanent version has been held up since then.

“This amendment bill, which has been drafted and been with Cabinet since 2017, is now four years overdue, and has resulted in 96,800 convicted schedule 8 offenders not having their DNA submitted to the convicted offenders’ database. And there would be no way to link any future crimes to their previous criminal records.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.