Bushy Maape is officially the new North West premier

He has replaced Job Mokgoro who resigned last month amid tensions between himself and the ANC’s interim committee in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Bushy Maape has formally been elected premier of the North West by the provincial legislature in Mahikeng on Tuesday morning.

Maape received 21 votes as announced by Judge Monica Leeuw.

“Honourable Maape I now declare you duly elected as the premier of the North West province.”

There were only two nominations for the position with Maape up against the DA’s Winston Rabotapi.

