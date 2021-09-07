Bonginkosi Khanyile’s bail ruling to be handed down on Tuesday

Khanyile was charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act linked to the July looting.

DURBAN - Alleged civil unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile is expected to find out on Tuesday if he will be granted bail in the Durban Magistrates Court.

The state said he mobilised people to intensify the unrest until former President Jacob Zuma was released from prison.

Zuma had just been sentenced to 15 months in prison for snubbing the state capture commission of inquiry and defying the Constitutional's Court orders to testify.

Prosecutors have painted Khanyile, also a fees must fall activist, as a deadbeat father whose financial contribution to his four children was questionable while he splurged on himself.

These details were disclosed after his legal team asked that he be released on R500 bail because his children depended on him financially.

