Bonginkosi Khanyile granted R5,000 bail in incitement case

Khanyile was charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act linked to the July looting.

DURBAN - Alleged civil unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile has been granted bail of R5,000 in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Khanyile was charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act linked to the July looting.

The State aid he mobilised people to intensify the unrest until former President Jacob Zuma was released from prison.

Zuma had just been sentenced to 15 months in prison for snubbing the state capture commission of inquiry and defying the Constitutional's Court orders to testify. He’s since been released on medical parole.