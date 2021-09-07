Bloody weekend in EC leaves at least 3 people dead in separate incidents

In Ngcobo, a 23-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing another man following an altercation at a tavern.

CAPE TOWN - It was a bloody weekend in various parts of the Eastern Cape with police responding to several murder cases.

The crimes were committed in communities including Somerset East and Ngcobo.

In Somerset East, a man died in hospital on Saturday after he was stabbed allegedly during a disagreement with another farm worker at the Doornkraal farm. A 47-year-old man is in custody.

In Ngcobo, a 23-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing another man following an altercation at a tavern.

In a similar incident in Tsolo, a man was stabbed to death during an argument at a tavern.

Ngqeleni police have not yet made any arrests after a was man gunned down.

Police are also on the hunt for three armed suspects who shot dead a man and wounded his son at a farm outside Kinkelbos.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.