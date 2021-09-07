Police reeling after Eastern Cape's bloody weekend
CAPE TOWN - It was a bloody weekend in various parts of the Eastern Cape with police responding to several murder cases.
The crimes were committed in communities including Somerset East and Ngcobo.
In Somerset East, a man died in hospital on Saturday after he was stabbed allegedly during a disagreement with another farm worker at the Doornkraal farm. A 47-year-old man is in custody.
In Ngcobo, a 23-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing another man following an altercation at a tavern.
In a similar incident in Tsolo, a man was stabbed to death during an argument at a tavern.
Ngqeleni police have not yet made any arrests after a was man gunned down.
Police are also on the hunt for three armed suspects who shot dead a man and wounded his son at a farm outside Kinkelbos.
