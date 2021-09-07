Attempted murder case opened after elderly woman wounded at Maphatsoe funeral

The disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association's president's funeral was held on Sunday at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating an attempted murder case after a 75-year-old woman was wounded by a stray bullet allegedly fired by mourners attending Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral over the weekend.

It’s alleged mourners fired live ammunition into the air during the funeral as a tribute to him and the elderly woman was struck nearby.

“At this particular time, it's not against any specific person, but of course as the investigation progresses and once we're able to identify who fired the shot or shots and where the bullet came from, then it will be directed to an individual person. But the other investigation is being directed to individuals and groups of people,” the police's Vish Naidoo said.

Police are also investigating the Contravention of the Disaster Management Act with the number of mourners in attendance exceeding those allowed under the current lockdown regulations.

Maphatsoe’s family could not be reached for comment.

